LONDON, June 21:

An Indian national has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man, also an Indian, in the west London suburb of Southall, the Metropolitan Police said.

Navjot Singh, 20, was charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon after his arrest on suspicion of the murder of Gurbhej Singh last week.

Advertisement

In the early hours of June 10, Gurbhej Singh was attacked on North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane, in Southall, along with another man in his 30s, who was treated at a hospital and has since been discharged.

The Met Police said officers attended with paramedics after being called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service following the attack. However, despite the efforts of medical staff, Gurbhej Singh – who had suffered a knife wound – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, Navjot Singh, appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday and has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey court in London on Monday.

"Officers have carried out extensive enquiries since Gurbhej's death last week, which have led us to arrest a suspect on suspicion of his murder," said Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation for the Met Police.

"I am aware of the concern that this tragic incident will have caused locally and I would like to thank the community for their patience while we have carried out our enquiries at the scene," she said.

"I also want to thank those who have provided CCTV and other information that has helped us piece together what happened on the night of Gurbhej's death. My thoughts remain with Gurbhej's family and loved ones," she added.

The family of the victim continues to be supported by specialist officers, the Met Police said.

Seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were previously arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Six have since been released with no further action, while the seventh remains on police bail as enquiries continue. (PTI)