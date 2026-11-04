Indian killed in attack on ship

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: An Indian sailor was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel near Limah in Oman last evening, triggering a strong condemnation of the strike by India which renewed its call for immediate de-escalation of tensions in West Asia.

The death of the Indian took the number of Indian nationals killed since the conflict began in the region in February to 23 that included 15 Indian seafarers.

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In its reaction to the latest attack on the vessel, New Delhi also pressed for conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in West Asia so that peace and stability can return to the region.

MSV Al Jusufi had a total of 14 Indian nationals and 13 of them have been rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

"We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV Al Jusufi near Limah, Oman, yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while one Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries," it said.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased.

New Delhi said the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are "deeply concerning".

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said. (PTI)