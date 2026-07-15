Indian killed, 10 injured in Iran attack on 2 ships

NEW DELHI, July 14:

An Indian national was killed and 10 others were injured, including two seriously, in Iranian attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, prompting New Delhi to summon the Iranian deputy envoy to lodge a strong protest and demand an immediate halt to such strikes.

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New Delhi strongly condemned the attacks on the commercial vessels MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, which had a total of 30 Indian seafarers onboard, and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace and stability to West Asia.

The attacks on the two Emirati oil tankers came amid escalating hostilities between the US and Iran.

Fourteen Indians have died in the West Asia conflict since it began following the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is "deeply concerned" by the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz and that both the vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among their combined crew of 46.

"Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life and another has been injured. Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, nine have sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously injured," it said.

"We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz," it added in a statement. (PTI)