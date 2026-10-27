Indian hospitals must have basic minimum standard of patient safety, quality care: NITI Aayog member

New Delhi, Oct 27: NITI Aayog member Dr M Srinivas on Tuesday urged hospitals to focus not just on patient care but also on patient safety and quality standards.

Speaking at the 20th edition of 'FICCI HEAL 2026', he said there is a need to "have a match of both hospital and hospitality" at government as well as private hospitals.

"The country should have a basic minimum standard of quality and safety in every hospital. We must come to a level where the world should recognise that Indian hospitals have a minimum standard of patient care," the former AIIMS director said.

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He said India has created a robust digital health ecosystem through Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and this is going to be a game changer because the country has a gold mine of data.

"Once this data is harnessed, Artificial Intelligence can be optimally utilised to achieve transformative outcomes not only for the nation but also for the Global South," he said.

Dr Srinivas said that through the National Health Authority, the government is coming out with structured data with interoperability.

"We will have one platform of ABHA ID and electronic health records, which will be interoperable. That is something that we are pushing for," he added.

He said that placing people at the centre of the healthcare system -- by giving the right treatment at the right time and protecting them from extra financial burden -- is the key, and this is the focus of Pradhan Mantri-Jan Aarogya Yojana.

"We have seen an increasing number of non-communicable diseases; we must focus on preventing these diseases rather than just treating them at tertiary care hospitals," he further noted.

Speaking on patient care, Dr Srinivas said there is a need to have a match of both hospital and hospitality at government and private hospitals.

"There is a need for private hospitals to adopt the universal health scheme," he said, urging private hospitals to extend affordable healthcare to tier-2 and 3 cities as well to avoid unequal distribution of care.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kenji Shibuya, CEO, Medical Excellence JAPAN, said, "India and Japan have a unique opportunity to lead the healthcare transformation together. India's vision of 'Heal in India' is truly inspiring. By integrating advanced medical care, Ayurveda, and wellness awareness, India is positioning itself as a global healing destination."

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and MD and CEO of Fortis Healthcare, said, "As we look towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the healthcare sector must work towards a system that combines world-class capabilities with affordability, access, and trust. This will require sustained investment, stronger prevention and early diagnosis, a skilled healthcare workforce, and closer collaboration across the public and private sectors."

Anuj Pasrija, Country Lead, J&J MedTech India and VP (Surgery), Johnson and Johnson said, "Hospital of the future will not be defined merely by its buildings, beds, or operating rooms. It will be defined by its ability to stay connected with the patient across the entire journey of patient care."

Varun Khanna, Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and MD and Group CEO of Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, said, "As we celebrate 20 years of FICCI HEAL, let us renew our commitment to building a healthcare system that is more accessible, affordable, equitable, innovative, and focused on delivering value and quality to every single patient." (PTI)