Indian hockey umpire sent back from Asian Games

In a major embarrassment for India, hockey umpire and technical official Gurinder Singh Sangha, has been sent back from the Asian Games in Japan owing to multiple complaints of alleged sexual misconduct by him during the mega-event.

A well-placed Hockey India source told PTI that Sangha allegedly misbehaved with a female hockey official from Malaysia and a hotel staffer during his stay in Nagoya.

"Yes, Sangha has been sent back home after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him by a female official from Malaysia that is what we know. He has gone back two days ago," the HI official told PTI from Nagoya.

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Asked whether HI would initiate any action against Sangha after the Games, the official said they will do whatever is needed after getting a detailed report from the Asian Hockey Federation.

"Definitely, we will take strict action against him if the AHF gives an adverse report. There is no question about it. He will not be spared if he is guilty," the official said.

The umpires and technical officials for hockey events at the Asian Games are appointed by the AHF.

It is not the first time that such a complaint has been filed against Sangha.

In 2025, during the Hockey India League in Ranchi, a female umpire had lodged a complaint against him. Subsequently, HI formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations.

But the HI official said the committee didn't find any substantial proof against Sangha during the investigation.

"Yes we did form a committee and investigated that matter but the inquiry committee didn't find any substantial evidence," he said.

An Indian Olympic Association official said that the incident has nothing to do with the IOA and HI as it is the AHF which appoints officials.

"IOA and HI have got nothing to do with it, it's AHF who appoints umpires and technical officials in Asian Games," the IOA official said.

When contacted, AHF officials in Nagoya refused to comment.

The Sangha episode is the latest misconduct complaint surrounding Indian hockey as earlier this year, HI removed a member of the support staff with the national women's team after harassment allegations were lodged against him. (PTI)