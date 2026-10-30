Indian Hawks skaters win eight medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Skaters of Indian Hawks Sports Academy won eight medals at the CBSE North Zone-II Roller Skating Championship 2026, held in Gurugram.

Saanvi Grover emerged as the speed champion, clinching two gold medals. Adwait Sharma and Tabish Haider Chib won two silver medals each, while Gurtej Singh and Adyansh Srivastav secured a bronze medal each. Adyansh, the youngest member of the contingent, also displayed promising talent.

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Chief Patron of the academy, Ashok Gandotra lauded the medal winners and wished them success in future competitions.