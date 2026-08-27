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Home / Videos / Indian Government Providing All-Out Support to Nepal, Rescuing Affected Indians: MP Jugal Kishore

Indian Government Providing All-Out Support to Nepal, Rescuing Affected Indians: MP Jugal Kishore

BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma said the Government of India is extending all possible support to Nepal following the devastating flash floods and is making every effort to rescue Indian nationals affected by the calamity. He said the Indian...

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Daily Excelsior
05:18 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma said the Government of India is extending all possible support to Nepal following the devastating flash floods and is making every effort to rescue Indian nationals affected by the calamity. He said the Indian government is closely coordinating with the Nepalese authorities to ensure the safety and early evacuation of Indians stranded or affected by the disaster.

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