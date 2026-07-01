Indian envoy to US Vinay Kwatra visits INS Sudarshini in Baltimore

WASHINGTON, Jun 30 : Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, visited INS Sudarshini at a port in Maryland and lauded the crew for their efforts to build bridges of mutual cooperation and trust.

INS Sudarshini is participating in the SAIL 250 Maryland event, commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

"Ambassador Vinay Kwatra visited Indian Naval Ship Sudarshini at the port of Baltimore, Maryland on 28 June 26, which is currently participating in the SAIL 250 Maryland event from 25-29 June 26," the Embassy of India in Washington posted on X.

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"The Commanding Officer briefed the Ambassador on the LOKAYAN 26 progress, conduct of the five months long transoceanic voyage covering around 13000 nm (nautical miles) and the preparation towards forthcoming SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston events."

"The Ambassador wished the crew the very best towards continuing their spectacular voyage and sustaining efforts to build bridges of mutual cooperation and trust amongst nations," it said.

INS Sudarshini arrived at the Port of Baltimore in Maryland on June 26 as part of the landmark transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26.

Sudarshini is a three-masted barque, 54 metres long and has 20 sails, 7.5 km of rope and 1.5 km of steel wire rope.

The ship's sails have a total area of approximately 1,035 square metres (11,140 sq ft).

Capable of operations under sail or power, and with a complement of five officers, 31 sailors, and 30 cadets embarked for training, the ship can remain at sea for at least 20 days at a time.

INS Sudarshini's visit to Baltimore highlights India's rich maritime heritage and the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy, according to a statement issued in New Delhi on Saturday.

Before arriving in Baltimore, Sudarshini participated in Sail250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from June 19-23 June, joining tall ships from across the world and representing India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade, it said.

Indian Naval Sail Training Ship (INSTS) Sudarshini embarked on a transoceanic voyage – Lokayan 26 – from Kochi on January 20 this year to promote maritime outreach, strengthen international goodwill, and showcase India's rich seafaring traditions.

The ship completed the trans-Atlantic voyage when it arrived at the port of Antigua on May 27.

During this leg, INSTS Sudarshini also crossed the milestone of 10,000 nautical miles since her departure from Kochi. (PTI )