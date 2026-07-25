Indian envoy to China meets senior official of Peking University

BEIJING, Jul 24 : Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami met a senior official of Peking University and discussed steps to further strengthen bilateral educational and cultural exchanges.

Doraiswami met He Guangcai, Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China Committee of Peking University, on Thursday, the Indian Embassy here said in a post on X.

The Indian envoy recalled the university's contribution to initiating and nurturing Indology in modern China, it said.

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During the meeting, they also discussed ways to further strengthen India–China educational and cultural exchanges, the post added.( PTI)