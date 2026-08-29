Indian envoy meets tourists evacuated from Nepal flood-hit areas

KATHMANDU, Aug 28 : Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Friday met Indian tourists evacuated from various flood-hit areas in the Himalayan nation.

Srivastava visited Tribhuvan International Airport to bid farewell to Indian nationals who left Kathmandu on an IndiGo flight (6E1254) on Friday afternoon, according to an Indian Embassy spokesperson.

The tourists were rescued after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

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At least 121 foreign tourists, including 85 Indians, have been rescued from various flood-affected areas of Nepal following a devastating flash flood, the Nepal Tourism Board said on Friday.

The tourists were rescued by security forces from several districts, including Rasuwa, Dhading and Nuwakot, which were among the worst affected by the flash floods.

The rescued tourists also included nine South Koreans and 16 Chinese nationals, according to the tourism board.

The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 538 on Friday with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continue with caution.

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the statement said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Friday said the rise in the water level at the site where a devastating flash flood occurred earlier this week raised the risk of another flood in the area.

The NDRRMA urged people involved in search and rescue operations, as well as those staying in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli areas for various reasons, to remain highly alert and immediately move to safer places if they face any risk. (PTI)