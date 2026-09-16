KATHMANDU, Sept 16: India's outgoing Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and conveyed appreciation for his continued support for strengthening multifaceted bilateral ties.

Srivastava met Khanal at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singhdurbar, in Kathmandu as he prepares to conclude his tenure in Nepal.

"Honoured to call on Hon. Foreign Minister Mr Shisir Khanal for a farewell meeting. Conveyed appreciation for his continued support for strengthening multifaceted ties," Srivastava said in a post on X.

The Indian diplomat recalled that in the last few years significant progress had been achieved in deepening bilateral partnership across all areas, including energy, infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people linkages.

During the meeting, Khanal thanked India for its solidarity and swift disaster relief assistance to Nepal following the devastating flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River, including support for search, rescue and relief operations, according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The flash floods triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 left nearly 1,400 dead and more than 5,000 missing.

Khanal congratulated Srivastava on the successful completion of his tenure while appreciating his efforts to further deepen multifaceted ties of Nepal-India relations.

"He highlighted major milestones in energy cooperation, trade, and infrastructure connectivity as well as people-to-people relations," Nepal's Foreign Ministry said.

Khanal also extended his best wishes to the Ambassador for his future endeavours and expressed confidence that he will continue to remain a good friend of Nepal.

On his part, Srivastava expressed his deep appreciation to the Government of Nepal for all the support and cooperation extended to him during his tenure and expressed hope that Nepal-India relations will continue to flourish in the days ahead, it added.

Srivastava has served as India's Ambassador to Nepal for around four years since June 2022.

The Indian diplomat also paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

On the occasion, the Foreign Secretary appreciated the contribution of the Ambassador in further strengthening Nepal-India relations and acknowledged his active role in achieving significant progress in the areas of energy, cross-border infrastructure and people-to-people relations, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry said.

He also extended his best wishes for Srivastava's future endeavours. (PTI)