BEIJING, July 7: Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami held his "introductory" meeting with China's Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying and exchanged views on further expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Doraiswami held his introductory meeting with Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Both sides agreed to strengthen efforts to fully implement the vision of the leaders of the two countries for stable and mutually beneficial relations that deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries," it said.

"They also exchanged views on further expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, and people-to-people exchanges," it said.

"Ambassador also welcomed Vice Minister Hua's assurance of China's support for India's BRICS Presidency," it said.

India holds the rotating Presidency of the BRICS countries and is expected to hold the summit of the 10-member bloc later this year.

On Monday, Doraiswami also met Fu Ying, former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding President of the Centre for International Security and Strategy.

"They shared views on contemporary bilateral, regional, and global developments and its impacts. Discussions also focused on academic and think tank exchanges," the embassy said.

Doraiswami's meeting with Hua is his first with a Vice Ministerial-level official in the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Since he took over as Indian envoy in May, he has been meeting various officials from the foreign and commerce ministries to discuss steps to improve relations.

He also visited Tibet to meet officials about the arrangements made for the Indian pilgrims taking part in the Kailash and Manasarovar Yatra. (PTI)