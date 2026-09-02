Indian envoy meets Bangladesh Speaker; discusses parliamentary ties

DHAKA, Sept 2: Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Wednesday held separate meetings with the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament, discussing ways to deepen engagement between the legislatures of the two countries.

Trivedi met Speaker Maj Gen (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad and Deputy Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament), the Indian High Commission here said in a social media post.

During the meetings, the envoy underlined that engagement between the two parliaments is vital for strengthening people-to-people ties between the two sovereign and democratic countries, it said.

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"The discussion included opportunities for formation of Parliamentary Friendship Groups, mutual visits of Parliamentary delegations under the guidance of both the Speakers, cooperation between Parliamentary committees and digitisation of Parliamentary records," the mission said.

Trivedi also reiterated an invitation extended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Bangladeshi dignitaries to visit India at the earliest convenience, it said. (PTI)