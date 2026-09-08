Indian envoy meets Bangladesh president, stresses strengthening bilateral ties

DHAKA, Sept 8:

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Tuesday met Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in his first meeting with the newly elected head of state, and discussed strengthening the "deep-rooted" and multifaceted ties between the two countries.

Alamgir was sworn in as President on August 21.

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Trivedi paid a courtesy call on Alamgir at Bangabhaban and conveyed warm greetings to the president, wishing him success in his continued service to the people of Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission said in a social media post.

"The discussion underscored the deep-rooted bonds between India and Bangladesh, built on shared history, close cultural ties and strong people-to-people relations," it said.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries, the mission said.

Later in the day, Trivedi met Minister of Shipping, Railways, Road Transport and Bridges Sheikh Rabiul Alam. State Minister for Road, Highways and Railways Habibur Rashid was also present.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest relating to railways, shipping, connectivity and bilateral development projects.

"They underscored the importance of strengthening connectivity between India and Bangladesh as a key enabler of economic engagement and closer people-to-people ties," the mission said in another post.

The meetings come amid efforts by the two neighbours to maintain and strengthen bilateral engagement following a period of strained ties over New Delhi providing political asylum to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following her ouster in a youth-led agitation in August 2024.

In recent weeks, Trivedi has held a series of meetings with top political leaders of Bangladesh, including Prime Minister Rahman, underlining the need to create a conducive environment to deepen bilateral ties. (PTI)