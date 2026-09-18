DHAKA, Sep 17: Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday met Mahdi Amin, an adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, and discussed ways to deepen bilateral partnership and strengthen people-to-people ties.

"The meeting highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

It said the two sides discussed the importance of further deepening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit and prosperity of the peoples of the two sovereign nations, with particular emphasis on cooperation in education, technology and innovation.

Amin is the Adviser to the Prime Minister for the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office.

During the meeting, Amin urged Trivedi to "ensure that fugitive allies of fascism and convicted criminals staying in India cannot make any attempt to create instability" in Bangladesh, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

They discussed ways to further improve bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people contacts between the two countries, it said.

They also held "constructive discussions on resolving existing issues and challenges through mutual dialogue and cooperation," the agency said.

The two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation in multiple sectors, including education, health, sports, culture and tourism, besides expanding business, trade and investment. (PTI)