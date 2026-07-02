Indian envoy meets AIIB President Zou, discuss infrastructure partnership

BEIJING, Jul 1: Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami on Wednesday met Zou Jiayi, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and discussed initiatives to strengthen the partnership between India and the bank in the fields of infrastructure.

India is the second-largest shareholder in the AIIB.

Ambassador Doraiswami called on Zou at AIIB Headquarters, said a post on X by the Indian Embassy.

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"They discussed ways to further strengthen the close partnership between India and AIIB, including in the fields of infrastructure development, climate finance, and institutional cooperation in support of "Viksit Bharat 2047," it said.

AIIB, which began operations in 2016, now has 111 approved members worldwide, is capitalised at USD 100 billion, and is AAA-rated by major international credit rating agencies.

According to the bank's official data, China is the largest shareholder of the AIIB, with 26.54 per cent voting shares.

India is the second-largest shareholder with 7.58 per cent, followed by Russia with 5.9 per cent and Germany with 4.1 per cent.

Former Finance Secretary and CEO of Aadhaar, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, is one of the Vice Presidents of the bank. (PTI)