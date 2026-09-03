Indian envoy Kwatra meets US Congressman Huizenga

WASHINGTON, Sep 2 : India's envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has met Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga and briefed him on the diversification of sources of energy supply by New Delhi and the bilateral partnership in sectors such as defence and trade.

"Had a useful conversation with Congressman @RepHuizenga, Chairman of the Sub-Committee on South and Central Asia, House Foreign Affairs Committee," Kwatra said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The Indian Ambassador exchanged views with Huizenga on recent progress and other developments affecting the India-US partnership including defence, trade and technology cooperation.

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"Briefed him on our deepening cooperation in the energy security domain including diversification of sources of supply, and our growing exchanges on regional issues. Thanked him for lending his weight to the bipartisan support in Congress for the relationship," Kwatra said.

The US has emerged as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas to India, amid disruptions in shipments from the Gulf countries due to the Iran war. (PTI)