Indian envoy Kwatra meets senior State Department officials

WASHINGTON, Aug 20: India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met US Assistant Secretary of State S Paul Kapur and discussed developments across various pillars of the bilateral partnership.

Kapur, deputy assistant secretary of state Bethany Poulos Morrison and other State Department officials met Kwatra at his official residence here on Wednesday.

"Delighted to host Assistant Secretary S. Paul Kapur and his team at India House. We exchanged notes regarding developments across various pillars of India-USA bilateral partnership," the Indian envoy said in a post on X.

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Kapur had visited India earlier this month and addressed the US-India Strategic Dialogue hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the US Naval Postgraduate School.

"I enjoyed speaking at @NPS_Monterey and @orfonline's US-India Strategic Dialogue to discuss our bilateral relationship, including the Quad, trade, security, and energy cooperation. Together, we are advancing our shared interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kapur said in a post on August 5. (PTI)