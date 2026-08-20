Indian envoy hosts women workers in Singapore, highlights support services

SINGAPORE, Aug 19: The Indian High Commissioner to Singapore hosted around 200 Indian women working in the city-state and organised health screenings and consultations on financial transactions under the government's "One Stop Centre" initiative for women abroad.

"If you have any issues anytime, please don't hesitate to approach us," High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule told the gathering on Sunday, urging the women to approach the High Commission officials directly for consultation and assistance on issues they face while working in Singapore.

He also stressed the need for women to manage their financial transactions through banking channels and exercise caution amid rising financial scams.

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The health screening was aimed at encouraging the women, many of whom work as domestic helpers and caregivers, to undergo regular check-ups while working in Singapore's fast-paced, cosmopolitan environment, the High Commission told PTI on Wednesday.

Ambule also highlighted the support provided by non-governmental organisations run by members of the Indian community in operating the One Stop Centre, whose objective is to reach out to Indian women working in Singapore.

One such organisation is Maharashtra Mandal Singapore (MMS), founded in 1994 to promote art, culture, traditions and the Marathi language among the Maharashtrian community in the city-state.

MMS works with the Indian High Commission on cultural, sports and community initiatives, including One District One Product programmes, promoting Indian culture and values, showcasing Indian talent and skills, and Indian film festivals.

On Sunday, members of the MMS youth wing also presented cultural performances for the women gathered at the High Commission. (PTI)