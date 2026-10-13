Indian envoy attends funeral of compatriot killed in Saudi airport attack

Dubai, Oct 13 : India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of the Indian national who was killed in an attack on Riyadh airport, and offered condolences to his family, officials said.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh shared the details of the funeral service in a social media post late Monday night.

Ambassador Vipul and embassy officials joined Mohammed Yousef Ali's family and well-wishers at the funeral service, it said.

Advertisement

The envoy conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, the mission.

"He also assured the family of the embassy's continued support and assistance," it said.

Ali was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, which also left several people injured, including 10 Indian nationals.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Yemen's Houthi rebels for the attack.

The Indian mission provided assistance to the bereaved family and helped them complete the formalities related to the funeral.

Embassy officials have also visited hospitals to enquire about the condition of injured Indian nationals receiving treatment following the attack.

The mission said it remained in constant touch with the families of the injured and was extending all possible support.

India has strongly condemned the attack, describing repeated strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia as "completely unacceptable" and calling for an immediate cessation of such attacks.

The Indian Embassy has also urged Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, stay indoors as necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese were also killed in the attack. PTI