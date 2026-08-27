Indian Embassy in China sets up helplines for Indians stranded in Tibet-Nepal border floods

NEW DELHI, Aug 26 : The Indian Embassy in China on Wednesday issued an advisory providing contact points for Indian nationals stranded in flash floods in areas along the Tibet-Nepal border to seek assistance.

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

"In view of the recent flash flood in the border areas in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, Indian nationals stranded in the vicinity can seek assistance from the following contact points," the embassy said in a social media post. Indian nationals can contact Chinese officials on the ground at 0086 139 8999 0012, it said.

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They can also contact the Embassy of India in Beijing at 0086 185 1428 4905, including through WhatsApp, and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu at +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500, both of which can also be contacted through WhatsApp, the mission said.

"The Embassy in Beijing is in close touch with local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals. Please follow all official advisories issued by local authorities," it said.

The Nepal government said 95 bodies were recovered and around 500 were missing, while China's state-run CGTN news channel said three people were dead and 265 were missing on the Chinese side of the border.

Rescue efforts are on. (PTI)27