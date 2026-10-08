Indian education system keeps all aspects of human development in harmony: Murli Manohar Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 8: Indian education system believes in creating a world where all aspects of human development-material, intellectual and spiritual-are in harmony, BJP veteran and former HRD Minister Murli Manohar Joshi said on Thursday.

Joshi, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, was addressing the 21st FICCI Higher Education Summit here.

"Indian education system believes in creating a world where all aspects of human development --- material, intellectual and spiritual --- are harmonised," he said.

Advertisement

The two-day long summit which began at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday is based on the theme "Higher Education for a New World Order: Reform, Resilience and Relevance".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Joshi said legitimate demands by students should be heard with sympathy and not batons.

"Reasonable or legitimate demands of students should always be heard and should be heard with a great deal of sympathy. This method of using batons is not appropriate. You can never find a solution this way. If there are problems, listen to them. They are our children," the BJP leader said when asked about the raging student protests.

Joshi, also released a report "From AI Adoption to Readiness - Preparing Indian Higher Education for the AI-era" at the summit.

Symbiosis University Chancellor Vidya Yeravdekar said in a world dominated by technology and artificial intelligence, it is the responsibility of higher education institutes to make its students resilient and future ready.

"Artificial intelligence is changing what a graduate needs to know faster than any syllabus committee can meet. Universities everywhere are being asked to do more with less certainty about the world their students will enter," said Anant Swarup, Secretary General, FICCI.

Padmakumar Nair, Vice Chancellor of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, said that universities must learn to hold both compassion and excellence together.

"Ruthless compassion in the way we treat people and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence in what we do must be two aspirations that our universities must learn to hold together," he said. (PTI)