MUMBAI, Sep 3 : Indian economy is booming, and the country is now the world's most compelling growth story of this century, Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani said on Thursday, adding, Maharashtra in particular is India's most remarkable growth story.

The state is not merely participating in India's growth story; it is financing it, building it and very often defining the Indian growth ambition, he said at the Naredco Maharashtra Real Estate Infrastructure Investors' Summit 2026 here.

Maharashtra and, in particular, Mumbai are India's most remarkable growth stories.

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"In just over a decade, this state (Maharashtra) and this city (Mumbai) have shown the rest of India how to move quickly from fragmented project execution to scale, speed and integrated long-term capacity creation," Adani said.

Today, Maharashtra accounts for 14 per cent of India's GDP, the highest share by any state, he said and added that "to put things in perspective, roughly one out of every seven rupees that is generated by the Indian economy is generated right here."

Noting that investors do not invest only in concrete, steel, or land, he said, "I believe that we are also simultaneously investing in governance, connectivity, execution, and human possibility (and) today, Maharashtra offers all four."

India's growth story will be better redefined when infrastructure and real estate stop being measured only by square feet and kilometers, and begin to be measured by the time saved, money saved, livelihoods protected, opportunities created, and most importantly, lives improved, he said.

The Adani Group will develop connected districts for business, hospitality, retail, entertainment and public life around the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, he added.

"In fact, we have committed the majority of our first phase airport city investment to these two areas. And that is because we see this as not merely a development around airports, but new economic gateways for Mumbai 3.0.

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, he said, "In Dharavi, the challenge is different. It's deeply human. Across more than 600 acres, the redevelopment will touch more than a million lives. I am deeply conscious that Dharavi is a vibrant, life ecosystem packed with homes, workplaces, markets, friendships, faiths, and many generations of memory," he said.

"Our responsibility, the Adani group's responsibility, is not simply to replace structures. We want to protect Dharavi's livelihoods...," he said.

He said the group has always seen infrastructure creation as a responsibility and nowhere is (this) responsibility more visible for it than in Maharashtra.

Today, Mumbai is getting ready for its next chapter -- the metro network, the coastal road, the Atal Setu, the new international airport at Navi Mumbai and the corridors connecting the wider region are beginning to redraw the state and the city's economic map.

"Mumbai 3.0 captures that opportunity," he said, adding that "We at the Adani Group are privileged and proud to be a partner in this journey. Of course, we cannot overlook the fact that this regional transformation rests on a powerful national foundation". (PTI)