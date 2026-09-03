MUMBAI, Sept 3: India's economy is booming, and the country is now the world's most compelling growth story of this century, Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Naredco Maharashtra Real Estate Infrastructure Investors' Summit 2026 here, Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani said Maharashtra and, in particular, Mumbai are India's most remarkable growth story.

"In just over a decade, this state (Maharashtra) and this city (Mumbai) have shown the rest of India how to move quickly from fragmented project execution to scale, speed and integrated long-term capacity creation," Adani said.

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Today, he said, Maharashtra accounts for 14 per cent of India's GDP, the highest share by any state, and added that "to put things in perspective, roughly one out of every seven rupees that is generated by the Indian economy is generated right here."

Maharashtra is not merely participating in India's growth story; it is financing it, building it and very often defining the Indian growth ambition, he noted.

Noting that investors do not invest only in concrete, steel, or land, he said, "I believe that we are also simultaneously investing in governance, connectivity, execution, and human possibility (and) today, Maharashtra offers all four."

He also said that Adani Group wants to protect Dharavi's livelihoods, preserve the community networks, and provide its eligible residents with the dignity of a secure home, modern infrastructure, and better public space and added that "Our responsibility, the Adani Group's responsibility, is not simply to replace structures."

"We are also taking responsibility for the living infrastructure in the city," he stated.

Noting that investors do not invest only in concrete, steel, or land, he said, "I believe that we are also simultaneously investing in governance, connectivity, execution, and human possibility (and) today, Maharashtra offers all four."

"Right now, the test before us is not whether our cities will grow. They certainly will. The test before us is whether our cities will grow with trust, resilience, inclusiveness, and imagination," he said.

Today, Mumbai is getting ready for its next chapter -- the metro network, the coastal road, the Atal Setu, the new international airport at Navi Mumbai and the corridors connecting the wider region are beginning to redraw the state and the city's economic map.

"Mumbai 3.0 captures that opportunity," he said, adding that "We at the Adani Group are privileged and proud to be a partner in this journey. Of course, we cannot overlook the fact that this regional transformation rests on a powerful national foundation". (PTI)