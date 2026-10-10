Indian Doctorate Awarding Systems- Critical Reflections

Prof. D. Mukherjee

mukhopadhyay.dinabandhu@gmail.com

A doctorate is more than an academic credential: at its best, it is society's institutional means of generating new knowledge, questioning assumptions and preparing future researchers, innovators and intellectual leaders. India's doctoral system therefore raises a broader question: what kind of knowledge ecosystem is the country producing? India inherited a university structure influenced by the British colonial model, while its modern research-degree tradition developed during the twentieth century. The University of Calcutta, founded in 1857, became an early centre of advanced research; Upendranath Brahmachari received its PhD in 1904. Doctoral education later expanded through universities, national laboratories, IITs, IISERs and specialised institutions. Globally, the modern research doctorate emerged from nineteenth-century German universities and influenced the American research-university model. Yale awarded the first US PhDs in 1861, while Oxford introduced the DPhil in 1917; Indian scholar Lakshman Sarup was its first recipient in 1919. This history underscores a central principle: originality, rigorous supervision and intellectual independence. India's PhD enrolment rose from 1.17 lakh in 2014-15 to 2.12 lakh in 2021-22. The critical question is whether quality assurance has kept pace with this expansion.

Advertisement

Research Degree-Awarding Regulatory Bodies

India's doctoral system operates through a layered regulatory architecture rather than a single national authority. The University Grants Commission (UGC), established under the UGC Act, 1956, sets minimum standards through its PhD Regulations, 2022. The degree, however, is awarded by legally empowered Higher Educational Institutions, which implement these requirements through statutes, ordinances, academic councils and doctoral committees. Thus, regulation and degree-awarding remain related but distinct functions. The framework is discipline-sensitive. Engineering and technology operate within higher and technical education systems, while scientific research involves agencies such as DST, DBT, CSIR and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation. Professional fields such as law, medicine, agriculture and teacher education also involve specialised regulators. Humanities and social sciences remain primarily university-governed. India therefore has extensive doctoral regulation; the central challenge is implementation. The 2022 framework requires coursework, Research Advisory Committee monitoring, plagiarism checks, research-integrity safeguards, external thesis evaluation, viva voce examination and electronic thesis deposition through INFLIBNET. The critical question is whether these safeguards ensure genuine scholarly judgement or merely procedural compliance.

Current Status

India's doctoral system reflects both substantial expansion and a continuing test of academic credibility. AISHE 2021-22 reported approximately 2.12 lakh PhD enrolments, an 81.2 per cent increase since 2014-15, while female enrolment nearly doubled to about 0.99 lakh. Engineering and technology constituted the largest disciplinary share, followed by science, social sciences, medical sciences, commerce and management. These figures demonstrate significant growth in India's doctoral population. However, enrolment alone cannot establish research quality. A rigorous doctorate requires a meaningful research question, strong methodological competence, ethical conduct, engagement with scholarship, original evidence or argument, and a demonstrable contribution to knowledge. It should therefore certify research capability, not merely completion of study.

Purpose and Practice Gaps

The gap between doctoral purpose and practice can arise from inadequate candidate preparation, perfunctory coursework, overstretched supervisors, weak research infrastructure, procedural examination, publication pressures and inconsistent thesis evaluation. The UGC framework addresses some risks through Research Advisory Committees, progress reviews, plagiarism checks and external examination, but regulation cannot alone ensure scholarly rigour. Doctoral quality depends on the combined strength of candidates, supervisors, research environments, funding, institutional culture and assessment. Internationally, systems in the United States, Europe, Singapore, Australia, Canada, Japan and China link doctoral education closely with research funding, laboratories, collaboration and research careers. India's goal should be quality, not simply fewer PhDs also.

Risk of Quantity Over Quality

India's doctoral system presents a paradox: its formal regulatory requirements are more rigorous than public perceptions may suggest. The UGC Regulations, 2022 prescribe a minimum three-year PhD with coursework, institutional admission criteria, Research Advisory Committee oversight and defined academic requirements. Coursework is expected to develop advanced competence in research methodology, theory, academic writing, ethics, data interpretation and scholarly communication; candidates require at least 55 per cent for continuation and thesis submission. At the thesis stage, plagiarism checks, Research Advisory Committee review, evaluation by the supervisor and at least two external examiners, and a viva are required. The critical issue is whether these safeguards consistently ensure genuine scholarly quality.

Mandates Implementation Variations

A quantity-oriented doctoral system may emerge when admissions, completions, publications or degrees become stronger performance indicators than research quality. Such incentives can encourage fragmented or repetitive publications, weak methodologies, excessive dependence on supervisors, thesis recycling and predatory publishing. The moot observations include systemic variation and shortcomings in implementation of framed regulations and ensuring proper compliance in order to translate credibility and capability of supervisors and students respectively into internationally comparable scholarship. A doctorate should therefore be judged not simply by speed, publication count or thesis length, but by originality, methodological rigour, ethical integrity and its capacity to withstand independent, internationally informed scholarly scrutiny which currently Indian doctorate producing system is observed to devoid of.

Indian Vs. International Doctorate Awarding Models

Europe has strengthened doctoral schools and quality assurance through the Bologna Process and Salzburg Principles, emphasising structured supervision, researcher development, ethics, progress monitoring and internationalisation. The United States integrates research doctorates within a mature research-university ecosystem; NSF data record 58,131 research doctorates awarded in 2024, with systematic information on disciplines, funding and career outcomes. Canada, Australia and Singapore similarly link doctoral education with research funding, institutional research capacity and international mobility. Japan combines university research traditions with national agencies and industrial research, while China illustrates doctoral education at scale, reporting 676,262 doctoral students and 97,185 doctoral graduates in 2024. The central concern is whether every doctorate represents credible research. Across disciplines-including science and technology-questions arise about quality of theses lacking originality, gap in interconnectedness of research problem, methodology, findings and demonstrable scholarly or societal value besides uneven integration of research funding, infrastructure, supervision, collaboration and research impact .

Challenges for Doctorate Awarding Institutions

Universities face interconnected challenges in sustaining doctoral quality. Infrastructure hardly reflects disciplinary needs: laboratories, specialised equipment and computing for science and engineering, and archives, databases, fieldwork resources and scholarly collections for humanities and social sciences. A uniform funding model cannot adequately address these differences. Research funding remains critical. India's R&D expenditure increased from about Rs 60,197 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 1,27,381 crore in 2020-21, but remained approximately 0.64 per cent of GDP. Supervision is equally important, requiring intellectual mentorship, methodological guidance and development of research independence. Universities hardly inculcate any research culture connecting doctoral research with policy, industry, technology and society. Internationalisation of doctoral studies mostly are in vacuum , most of the studies are typically local and the easiest routes are followed to obtain degrees, often they avoid passing through the set benchmark and litmus tests. Institutional cultures dominated by numerical indicators favour compliance over originality. India therefore needs a shift from compliance to research culture, treating doctoral students as researchers in transformation rather than institutional labour.

Regulatory Compliance to Research Excellence

India needs more than additional regulations; it requires a coherent national doctoral-quality architecture linking regulation, funding, supervision, examination and research outcomes. Doctoral programmes should undergo independent periodic review based on research environments, supported by transparent institutional data on completion, supervision, funding and graduate destinations. Professional doctoral schools can provide structured training in methodology, ethics, academic writing, data science and scholarly communication. Supervision should be recognised as a substantive academic responsibility, with mentor training and manageable workloads. Thesis examination should ensure transparent examiner selection, conflict-of-interest safeguards and, where appropriate, international expertise. Doctoral funding should be expanded through fellowships, laboratory support, fieldwork grants and competitive research programmes, with the ANRF strengthening research capacity. Assessment should prioritise originality, methodological rigour, reproducibility, contribution and societal relevance rather than publication counts. Stronger university-industry-government-civil-society partnerships can connect research with national challenges. Finally, a national doctoral-quality dashboard should monitor admissions, attrition, completion, supervision, funding, research impact and graduate careers. The goal should be credible doctorates with measurable intellectual and societal value. It is irony to observe that most of the PhD theses are dumped in the scape or useless goods keeping storerooms or even godown than in library or publishing appropriately barring few theses . The experts opine that most of the work lacks any transmittable knowledge and lacks justification for publishing in form of books for greater outreach.

Navigating Competitive Knowledge Cultivation System

India stands at a consequential moment in doctoral education. PhD enrolment has expanded, women's participation has increased, and research now spans engineering, science, medicine, management, law, commerce, humanities and social sciences. Yet expansion raises a fundamental question: a doctorate derives legitimacy not from its certificate but from the credibility of the research process behind it. Weak supervision, inadequate research environments, uneven examination and incentives favouring numerical productivity can dilute its meaning. This does not indicate a lack of scholarly ability; India has exceptional researchers and globally recognised institutions. The central concern is uneven quality across institutions and disciplines. The goal should therefore be credible standards, not reduced doctoral output. The UGC's 2022 framework provides foundations through coursework, Research Advisory Committees, plagiarism safeguards, external examination and viva voce defence. The challenge is ensuring substantive implementation. With the ANRF, National Education Policy and continuing reforms, India can align doctoral education with national research priorities. Ultimately, the question is not how many PhDs are awarded, but what knowledge they create, challenge and contribute.

(The author is an educationist, a management scientist and an independent researcher)