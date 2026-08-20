Indian diplomat meets Palestinian PM Mustafa, discusses bilateral partnership

JERUSALEM, Aug 19: A senior Indian diplomat met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Ramallah on Wednesday and discussed ways to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral partnership and cooperation across key areas of mutual interest.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs), who is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21, also met Palestinian President's Diplomatic Adviser Majdi Al-Khaldi and took stock of the broader bilateral partnership, including political engagement and development cooperation.

Ranganathan called on Prime Minister Mustafa and their "discussions focused on further strengthening the longstanding India-Palestine partnership and advancing bilateral cooperation across key areas of mutual interest," the Representative Office of India to Palestine said in a post on X.

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During her meeting with Al-Khaldi earlier, the two took stock of the broader India-Palestine partnership, including political engagement and development cooperation, the Indian mission said.

"Secretary emphasised India's continued support for Palestine and discussed the further expansion of the India-Palestine development partnership, including new initiatives in health, education and skills development being launched during the visit," it said.

She also met Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan and discussed avenues to further strengthen India's support to the Palestinian health sector.

Ranganathan highlighted India's support to the Palestinian health sector, including essential medicines, anti-cancer drugs, an Artificial Limb Fitment Camp, and the deployment of an Indian field hospital in Gaza.

"During the engagement, Secretary (CPV & OIA) also handed over a consignment of medicines from the Government of India to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, reaffirming India's continued support to Palestinian healthcare services," the Indian mission said.

The Indian official also visited the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) Health Centre, where she was briefed on healthcare services being provided to the people.

"India's support to UNRWA in providing health, education and other essential services to the Palestinian people remains strong," the Indian mission said.

On Tuesday, Ranganathan met Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin and reiterated India's "longstanding support for a negotiated two-State solution, and underscored the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza through sustained humanitarian assistance and continued dialogue and diplomacy," the Indian mission said. (PTI)