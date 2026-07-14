Indian crew member killed in Iranian strike  on UAE shipping tankers in Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, July 14: An Indian crew member was on Tuesday killed while eight others, including six Indians, sustained injuries in an Iranian strike on UAE shipping tankers in the Strait of Hormuz close to Oman, in a major escalation of the conflict in West Asia.

The UAE Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said its national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

One Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker was killed, the ministry said, while eight others sustained injuries. Of the eight people injured, four are said to be serious.

The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals, the ministry said.

"The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control," it added.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said it condemned the "blatant attack", which it considered a "serious violation and a clear breach of international law".

"The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents," it said.

The ministry further said it remains on the "highest level of readiness and preparedness" to address any threats.

The US launched strikes on Iran early on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said Washington is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, and suggested that it will charge other ships for a safe passage.

Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and the two tankers associated with the UAE.

Amid the West Asia conflict, 11 Indian nationals have lost their lives. Several seafarers have been rescued as ships and tankers have come under attack in the conflict.

Last month, three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike on a Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello. (PTI)