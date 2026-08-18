Indian Consulate in China organises 'Viksit Bharat' run

BEIJING, Aug 17 : The Indian Consulate in Shanghai has organised a 'Viksit Bharat' run in China's Yiwu city, a trade hub where many Indian businessmen reside.

Consul General Pratik Mathur inaugurated the event on Sunday as part of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations, a post by the consulate in X said.

Mathur appreciated the support provided by the local government and community to arrange the event, and thanked the diaspora for their support, patriotism, helping to bring fitness goals to the youth agenda and build a stronger community bond, the post said. (PTI)