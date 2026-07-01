Indian Consulate coordinates darshan of 300-year-old 'Shri Guru Granth Sahib' in Scotland

LONDON, Jun 30 : The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Scotland on Tuesday shared a proposal for devotees to pay their respects to a 300-year-old manuscript of 'Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji' at the Central Gurdwara in Glasgow.

The CGI Scotland team joined gurdwara representatives from the Scottish cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, officials from the University of Edinburgh and Trishna Singh from non-profit entity Sikh Sanjog for a "coordination meeting to facilitate the darshan".

The sacred manuscript, revered by Sikhs as a living Guru, was discovered in the university archives in 2020.

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"The sacred manuscript, once belonging to Maharaja Kharak Singh of Punjab, has undergone extensive restoration and preservation," CGI Scotland said in a statement.

"A meaningful step in preserving and celebrating our shared heritage," it stated.

Thought to be the oldest of its kind in the UK, the 'Guru Granth Sahib' is one of three Sikh scriptures at the University of Edinburgh. From Maharaja Kharak Singh, the second ruler of the Sikh Empire, it is believed to have been taken from the Fort at Dullewalla in Punjab during its capture in 1848.

According to the university, the sacred handwritten scripture landed in its archives through Sir John Spencer Login – who is associated with bringing the infamous Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Sikh Empire to Queen Victoria in England during the colonial era.

"Sikh researchers from England were looking for Sikh artefacts and found the entries to the scriptures on the university's website," Trishna Singh said in November last year, when Sikhs from across Scotland gathered at Edinburgh's Gurdwara to view the holy scripture for the first time.

As the university's Honorary Sikh Chaplain at the time, Singh recalls her first encounter with the Sikh scriptures as a "mind-blowing experience".

"I was so amazed, but there was part of me that was upset. I thought of my grandparents and my parents who'd lived in Glasgow, Scotland, since the late 1930s and never knew that there was this wonderful, amazing piece of our history sitting here in the university," she is quoted as saying.

Singh went on to advise University Archivist and Research Collections Manager Rachel Hosker that holy texts must be wrapped in a certain way, with a specific cloth and stored at an elevated level.

"Trishna explained to us that these weren't just manuscripts but are living embodiments of what it means to be Sikh. So, it's important that we made these considerations and were able to observe, where we could, the traditions of the Sikh community," stated Hosker, at the time.

The University's Heritage Collections team has since been involved in conserving the scriptures, alongside an ongoing dialogue with the Sikh community in Scotland. (PTI)