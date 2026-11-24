COLOMBO, Nov 24: Indian Coast Guard ship Sujay, a Samarth-class offshore patrol vessel, has arrived in Trincomalee in eastern Sri Lanka for a two-day visit, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Tuesday.

The ship arrived on Monday. The visit aims to support operational turnaround and transport participants in a joint international cycling expedition organised by the National Cadet Corps of India and Sri Lanka, the mission said.

During the visit, the ship's crew will engage with personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) through professional and sporting interactions.

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The vessel will also provide practical training to SLCG personnel on deploying pollution response equipment, the High Commission said.

It said visits by Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels to Sri Lanka reflected the close ties between the maritime forces of the two countries.

Such engagements are in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its vision of 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions' (MAHASAGAR), it added. (PTI)