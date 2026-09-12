Indian Coast Guard seizes vessel off Mumbai coast; Rs 10 lakh cash, illicit liquor recovered

MUMBAI, Sept 11: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a vessel suspected to be involved in illegal diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding unauthorised activities near an offshore oil rig at around 1410 hours on September 10, the ICG diverted its Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) to investigate the area.

In a tactical operation under the cover of darkness, the Coast Guard intercepted and boarded the suspicious vessel. A thorough search of the boat led to the recovery of illicit liquor and unaccounted cash hidden onboard, amounting to approximately Rs 10 lakh.

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The seized vessel, along with its six crew members and confiscated contraband, was brought to Mumbai Harbour. The crew and vessel have been handed over to the concerned authorities.

A joint investigation has been launched with multiple law enforcement agencies and maritime stakeholders to unearth the larger network behind the suspected smuggling operation.

The operation underscores the ICG's firm commitment to curbing smuggling and neutralising illegal activities at sea, ensuring safety, security and integrity of India's maritime borders.

(UNI)