Indian citizen among 12 killed in latest Russian attacks on Ukraine: Zelenskyy

LONDON, Sept 1: An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy said since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa and the region.

"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack," he said. (PTI)