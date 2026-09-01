Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / International / Indian citizen among 12 killed in latest Russian attacks on Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Indian citizen among 12 killed in latest Russian attacks on Ukraine: Zelenskyy

LONDON, Sept 1: An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. In a social media post, Zelenskyy said since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:25 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

LONDON, Sept 1: An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy said since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa and the region.

"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack," he said. (PTI)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra