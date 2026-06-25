Authorities may take some lessons from China while reforming NEET System

Tirthankar Mitra

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS and BDS courses was held on June 21. About 20 lakh students appeared in it which was a re-test held a few weeks after allegations of leakage of questions led to the cancellation of the first examination.

Not many are aware that in early June, China conducted Gaokao (literally the highest examination) with over 1.29 crore students. It is the biggest national examination for college examination held in June.

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Deng Xiao Ping, the leader who modernized Chinese economy is also credited for raising the scale and scope of Chinese education system. The share of people going to college was 1 per cent in 1976 but it rose to 57 per cent in 2021.

Since 1952, Gaokao is being held in China. But it was not held between 1966 to 1976, marking the period of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution. Varying by region, it continues for three or four days during which the examinees have to appear for Mandarin, English and Mathematics, the three compulsory subjects. Science and social science subjects are optional.

Gaokao is not limited to question papers drafted under strict security. Teachers who have been selected to prepare the question papers are sent to isolated locations including military installations and prisons.

Apart from the Chinese state leaving no stone unturned for the smooth conduct of the examination, some other players chip in too. Some companies offer free taxi rides to students going to the examination centres, some restaurants offer free meals and some hotels free beds on examination days.

But it cannot be stated to be lily white affair. Unfair practises are adopted during Gaokao with the state media reporting it removing any shadow of doubt. The security arrangements have been stepped up. A 2025 report from the province of Lianoing stated that students are required to pass through two intelligent security gates.

These gates, the report stated are capable of detecting small metal objects which include the mobile phones, smart watches, smart glasses, hidden ear pieces and high-tech devices which could be used for cheating. If an alarm is triggered, teachers follow up with handheld metal detectors.

Yet, cheating technologies are evolving every year, a high school principal said in a state media report. So this year's entry screening process is more strict, he said. Biometric detection is held at entry point of the Gaokao centres to prevent examinee impersonation. Impersonation of examiners have been reported in the previous years and punishment given for it.

Six teachers were given prison terms last for their complicity in unfair practises. After being convicted of illegally obtaining state secrets, the jail sentences range between one year and 26 months.

But the Chinese state is not resting on its oars. Every Gaokao room monitored by "real time intelligence surveillance system that automatically flags irregular behaviour" in the city of Benxi, with a population of 1.3 million, state media China Daily reported in 2025.

This behaviour ranges between "whispers and frequent glances between students". It also includes "inattentive proctors". Both objective and subjective questions are set for the Gaokao. They are graded by senior and experienced teachers from high school and universities. These examiners have to produce their identity documents and leave electronic device in a small basket in a separate area. They have to undergo security checks before the work starts.

Grading computers are connected to a exclusive network to prevent hacking and intrusion of viruses. The rooms are equipped with surveillance cameras with police officers constantly overseeing them, according to state media reports.

There has been an endeavour to push STEM subjects namely science, technology, engineering and mathematics in Chinese universities over the years. If it means a lower uptake for social sciences but no dip in standards of Gaokao which continues to retain its high standards. Indian authorities may study the Chinese examination system while fine tuning the existing examination system in the country including NEET. (IPA)