Indian Army organises Volleyball tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, July 1: The Indian Army organised a three-day volleyball tournament at Higher Secondary School, Boniyar, in Baramulla district, promoting youth engagement, sportsmanship and community participation.

The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from 12 local teams, including Dewdrops Boniyar, Nowshera Strikers, Uri Star and Nambla Star. The event provided a platform for young players to showcase their talent while encouraging teamwork, discipline and healthy competition.

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Throughout the tournament, participants displayed impressive skills, determination and sportsmanship, attracting enthusiastic support from local spectators and creating an atmosphere of unity and camaraderie.

The tournament concluded with a prize distribution ceremony in which Dewdrops Boniyar emerged as champions, while Nambla Star finished as runners-up. The winning teams were felicitated with trophies and medals.

Locals welcomed the initiative, saying it reflected the Indian Army's continued commitment to engaging youth in constructive activities and promoting leadership, confidence, physical fitness and social harmony.