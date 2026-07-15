Indian Army major tops world’s highest ultra marathon at Umling La in Ladakh

LEH/JAMMU, July 14:

An Indian Army officer has secured the top position in the world's highest-altitude ultra marathon after completing the gruelling 70-kilometre Umling La challenge in eastern Ladakh, officials said.

Major Deepak Kumar finished first in the race held on Monday, while Captain Sivaguru Vellasamy S also successfully completed the marathon.

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"On 13 Jul 2026, Maj Deepak Kumar of 153 General hospital and Capt Sivaguru Vellasamy S of the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) successfully completed the gruelling 70 km Umling La Challenge, the world's highest-altitude ultra marathon, organised by the Sarmang Society and Sarmang Adventure Tours under the Summit or Surrender race series," Fire and Fury Corps took to X.

"The achievement reflects the physical robustness, mental resilience and unwavering commitment of Indian Army personnel to excel in the most demanding environments", it said.

The marathon was held at Umling La, through which passes the world's highest motorable road built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at an altitude of 19,300 feet in eastern Ladakh.

The successful completion of the ultra marathon under such extreme high-altitude conditions underscored the exceptional physical fitness and mental toughness of the participating Army officers, they said. (PTI)