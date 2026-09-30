Indian Army, Chhattisgarh win Cycle Polo titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: The 20th Senior Men and 16th Senior Women Cycle Polo Federation Cup 2026-27 concluded at the historic Polo Ground here today, with over 220 athletes, officials and volunteers participating.

According to a handout issued, Indian Army won the men's title after defeating Indian Air Force, while Territorial Army finished third. In the women's section, Chhattisgarh emerged champions, followed by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh in second and third places respectively.

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MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Ahmad Lalani, Indian Chief Commissioner, CPFI; Suvendro Mullick, President, CPFI; C K Pandey, General Secretary, CPFI; Imran Shah, Chairman, Legends School; Muzamil Dar, Physical Educator, YSS; Imran Shah, MD, Shugul; M L Nayak, Technical Chairman, CPFI; Vilayat Hussain, President, JKCPA, and Sheikh Zulfikar, General Secretary, JKCPA, were present.

The chief guest presented mementos to guests, umpires and media persons, while trophies, medals and certificates were distributed among the teams. The championship was organised by J&K Cycle Polo Association under the aegis of CPFI and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.