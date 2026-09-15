Indian and UK telecom industry sign MoU to combat digital fraud

NEW DELHI, Sep 14 : Telecommunications industry leaders in India and the UK are set to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tackle online fraud, scams and harms. On Monday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the UK government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) strengthening cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, digital connectivity, digital trust and responsible technology-led innovation.

The MoU will provide a framework for activities to share learning, facilitate knowledge sharing and build engagement around key digital fraud-related issues impacting India and the UK.

It sets out how the telecom industries can utilise the latest technologies and approaches alongside the recent advancements in AI, which is transforming how networks are designed, managed and secured across the digital economy.

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The partnership reinforces a shared commitment to building a trusted, resilient and future-ready digital ecosystem.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and shared his perspectives on the growing role of AI in shaping India's intelligent connectivity future.

He emphasised how AI can help build smarter, more efficient and resilient networks while underscoring the need for responsible governance, human oversight, consumer protection and trust.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration across telecom, technology, financial institutions and government to address emerging digital risks, strengthen security and empower consumers. As India advances towards an AI-powered digital future, the focus must remain on connectivity that is intelligent, secure, inclusive and responsible.

The agreement will bolster fraud resilience in both nations by placing industry at the heart of the solution to this global problem.

Digital fraud is a growing transnational organised crime and combating it requires close co-ordination between governments and the industry. This collaboration will unite experts from the UK and India to support a safer and more trusted digital ecosystem, a statement from the UK High Commission said.

Ben Mellor, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said: "We are living through an extraordinary period of technological change, with AI transforming the way communication networks are designed and secured. Industry partners are central to protecting citizens, business and institutions from nefarious actors who may cause them harm.

"That's why close collaboration between governments and industry - and in forums such as these - is so important. The MoU we've signed today reflects the UK's and India's shared commitment to address emerging challenges at the intersection of telecommunications and digital security."

The partnership strengthens the commitments of the Technology Security Initiative (TSI) and UK-India Vision 2035 to ensure that technological innovation, including the development and adoption of AI, strengthens rather than undermines trust in digital services.

Fraud is not confined by borders. Over two-thirds of cases in the UK have an international element, making it a global problem with significant cross-border activity.

These initiatives under the TSI will allow the UK and India to shape the future of advanced communication and AI technologies not just domestically, but across the world.

Lt. Gen. Dr. SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI, said: "For India, the next phase of connectivity must be intelligent, secure, resilient and citizen-centric. Telecom networks will not only support AI workloads; they will increasingly become AI-enabled systems capable of optimising performance, strengthening security, improving service quality and protecting consumers from emerging digital risks.

"The MoU between COAI and the British High Commission reflects the importance of trusted international collaboration in shaping the future of digital connectivity."

The CO.AI (Communications and AI) panel discussion is the first formal collaboration between the UK and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), with representatives from industry, Government of India and the British High Commission. Attendees included the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the Department of Telecommunications, Vodaphone, Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel.

The UK Government is focused on reducing crime and boosting economic growth. Fraud against individuals and business is the largest reported crime type in England and Wales and costs the economy 14.4 billion in 2023-2024.

(UNI)