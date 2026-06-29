Indian Americans across Texas  celebrate 250 years of US independence

HOUSTON, June 29: Indian-American communities across Texas organised events to commemorate America's 250th independence anniversary, with programmes highlighting the deepening India-US partnership.

The events were organised in Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth over the weekend.

Consul General D C Manjunath attended the "250 Years of USA Independence Day" celebration in Frisco, organised by the India Association of North Texas, where he met with newly elected Mayor Mark Hill and city council members, according to a social media post on X by the Consulate General of India in Houston on Sunday.

The United States celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.

The "enduring friendship and growing partnership between India and the United States" was highlighted during the event, the consulate said.

Over 2,500 Indian Americans attended a parallel festival on Saturday at Independence Park in Pearland, featuring cultural performances by children, a 26-flag US display and a Declaration of Independence exhibit.

Newly elected Pearland Mayor Quentin Wiltz said the community values diversity and recognises contributions made by Americans of Indian heritage.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Houston also celebrated the 250th anniversary as an official America250 supporting partner, hosting a ceremony featuring patriotic and traditional musical presentations by children and youth volunteers.

The Mandir's white marble structure was illuminated in red, white and blue lights -- representing the three colours of the US flag -- for the occasion. (PTI)