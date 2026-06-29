ANNAPOLIS, June 28 : Indian-American journalist and founder-editor of South Asian Herald, T. Vishnudatta Jayaraman, has been honoured with the Maryland Governor's Citation for his outstanding contributions to journalism and his efforts to amplify the voices of the South Asian diaspora.

The citation was presented by Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller at the State Capitol in Annapolis. It recognises Jayaraman's commitment to public-interest journalism and his role in highlighting the achievements and experiences of immigrant communities.

The citation praised Jayaraman for his extraordinary contributions to journalism, describing him as a trusted voice who has strengthened communities by reporting with integrity, asking difficult questions, seeking the truth and defending the principles of a free press.

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It also acknowledged his work in showcasing the contributions of generations of South Asian immigrants and their role in shaping American society.

Congratulating Jayaraman, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller said journalism remains essential to a strong democracy and noted that he has dedicated his career to telling stories that inform, connect and uplift communities.

As a fellow immigrant, she said it is important for the South Asian community to see its stories represented with accuracy and care, adding that the recognition reflects his continued service to the community.

Maryland Secretary of State Susan Lee also lauded Jayaraman's work, saying his reporting has played an important role in highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of Indian Americans and the broader South Asian community in Maryland.

She described the honour as a fitting recognition of his impactful journalism and community-focused efforts.

Maryland Secretary of Health Dr Meena Seshamani personally congratulated Jayaraman following the presentation ceremony at the State Capitol. Several other prominent Maryland leaders, including Secretary of General Services Atif Chaudhry, former Secretary of Higher Education Sanjay Rai and Gurpreet Takhar, Chair of the Maryland Governor's Commission on South Asian American Affairs, also acknowledged his contributions.

Jayaraman, who leads South Asian Herald, has earned recognition for covering issues affecting the Indian-American and South Asian communities while promoting accurate and responsible journalism. The Governor's Citation adds to the growing recognition of his efforts to strengthen community engagement and uphold the values of independent journalism. (UNI)