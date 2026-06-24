Indian-American advocacy group reaches out to US Congress to boost ties

WASHINGTON, Jun 23 : A US-based advocacy group is reaching out to elected representatives and Congressional staff on Capitol Hill here on Tuesday as part of an effort to strengthen US-India cooperation and flag concerns of Indian-Americans.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) is reaching out to more than 125 offices of elected representatives to discuss five broad issues - Indo-Pacific trade and security, the US-India strategic partnership, Indian-American contributions and concerns, immigration reform for US innovation, and critical minerals supply-chain security.

"This is a moment to translate influence into policy impact," Khanderao Kand, FIIDS Chief of Policy and Strategy, said in a statement.

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"Indian-Americans contribute across technology, research, academia, hospitality, health care, small business, and agriculture, and our community is engaged in ensuring that Congress understands the issues that matter most to America's future," he said.

Kand said the agenda reflects both the growing role of Indian-Americans in American life and the need for Congress to address issues that affect US competitiveness, national security, and democratic resilience.

FIIDS' policy priorities call for action on Indo-Pacific resilience, stronger US-India defence and technology cooperation, recognition of Indian American contributions, reform of high-skilled immigration, and a durable strategy to secure critical minerals supply chains, the statement said.

The organisation said these priorities are central to America's economic strength and strategic competitiveness in a more contested global environment. (PTI)