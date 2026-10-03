India women’s hockey team wins Asian Games gold after 44 years, qualifies for 2028 Olympics

*Hockey India announces cash award for players, support staff

KAKAMIGAHARA, Oct 2: India ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold and qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with a performance built on one stunning strike and an extraordinary rearguard action, upstaging defending champions and Olympic silver-medallists China 1-0 in the final here on Friday.

Lalremsiami's superb reverse-stick strike in the 10th minute gave India the lead, but it was goalkeeper Bichu Devi's heroics and a defence that refused to yield that ultimately settled the final.

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With China throwing everything at them, India absorbed wave after wave of pressure, putting their bodies on the line to protect their slender advantage and complete a memorable triumph.

For India, the victory delivered two long-awaited prizes -- their first Asian Games women's hockey gold since 1982 and direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics, a key target for coach Sjoerd Marijne's side.

The final began an hour behind schedule after the team buses of both finalists were caught in a traffic snarl caused by an accident unrelated to either side. But once the contest got underway, India made their mark early and then showed the resilience to withstand everything China threw at them.

The breakthrough came when Sakshi Rana threaded a pass into the circle to find Lalremsiami near the goal.

The forward made no mistake, unleashing a fierce reverse-stick hit on the run that sent the ball crashing into the upper netting, leaving the Chinese goalkeeper with no chance.

It was a goal of outstanding quality and an early statement of intent from India, who had begun the contest with purpose against an opponent that had claimed silver at the Paris Olympics.

China enjoyed marginally greater possession in the opening exchanges, but India's compact defensive structure made it difficult for them to create clear openings.

India had already weathered an early setback when Baljeet Kaur was shown a green card in the sixth minute, leaving them a player short for two minutes.

But the defence stood firm, denying China any meaningful opportunity to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

The contest remained largely confined to mid-field, with both sides struggling to establish control.

India, however, looked threatening on the counter and earned their first penalty corner through a move down the right flank initiated by Baljeet.

Navneet Kaur's powerful drag-flick went wide with two minutes left in the opening quarter, but India had shown they could trouble the Chinese defence.

China gradually began to push forward, probing down the flanks through Li Hong, Zou Meirong and Tan Jinzhuang. Their attacks, however, lacked the depth and support needed to seriously test Bichu Devi.

China earned their first penalty corner in the 18th minute, but India read the indirect variation well, with a defender intercepting the routine.

The second attempt was directed towards the goal but was comfortably dealt with by Bichu Devi.

The goalkeeper, however, was called into action in the 24th minute when China were awarded a penalty stroke after Lalremsiami was penalised for obstructing a forward from behind.

When the defending champions were presented with a chance to draw level, veteran Savita Punia was at the the goal and produced a crucial save, diving sharply to her left to keep out the low shot and preserve India's lead.

It was a defining moment in the final, with the goalkeeper displaying the composure and reflexes that would prove vital to India's resistance.

China continued to press, and India were forced to dig deep as the first half wore on.

A dangerous move threatened to produce an equaliser with six minutes remaining in the second quarter, but Shilpi intervened with a timely clearance and superb stick-work to neutralise it.

the first quarter belonged to India, China increasingly dictated the second, enjoying greater possession and pushing more players forward.

Yet despite their territorial dominance, the they struggled to penetrate the Indian circle with any consistency. India's defenders remained tightly organised, cutting off passing lanes and forcing China to operate on the fringes.

A green card to Dan Wen shortly before half-time gave India some breathing space and allowed them to push forward, but a greater challenge awaited after the break.

China came out aggressively in the second half, determined to make their possession count. Fan Yunxia threatened down the right in the 31st minute, forcing India captain Salima Tete to intervene.

China soon earned a penalty corner, but Tete was alert to the danger and thwarted the attempt.

The pressure intensified when China won a second consecutive penalty corner, followed by a third after a referral.

India's defenders threw themselves into the firing line, with Navneet producing a crucial goal-line clearance to deny China an equaliser.

Tete was injured as she rushed forward to intercept the ball, requiring ground staff to clean blood from the playing surface.

It was a measure of India's determination that their defenders were willing to put their bodies on the line to protect the solitary goal.

Ishika Chaudhary, Baljeet Kaur and Sushila Chanu were relentless in their marking, disrupting attacking moves, cutting off passing options and ensuring that Chinese forwards were rarely afforded a free run at goal.

And whenever China managed to breach the defensive line, Bichu Devi stood firm.

Pressure mounted as the clock ticked down, with China throwing more players forward in search of an equaliser. With five minutes remaining, they even withdrew their goalkeeper to bring on an additional outfield player, committing all 11 to attack.

But India refused to crack. Every interception, clearance and block brought them closer to a historic triumph, while China struggled to find a way past a defence that had turned into a wall.

India's only previous Asian Games women's hockey gold had come in 1982. They had twice come close to reclaiming the title, reaching the final in 1998 and 2018, only to settle for silver after defeats to South Korea and Japan respectively.

This time, there was no heartbreak. (PTI)