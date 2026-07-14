India Will Prioritise Rule-Based Maritime Order, Including Safety Of Seafarers, At UNSC: Jaishankar

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 14: India will ensure that issues such as free, open and rule-based maritime order, including safety of seafarers, and countering terror financing get the “attention they deserve” at the UN Security Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

India launched its official campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2028-29 on Monday at an event at the world body’s headquarters, attended by UN ambassadors, diplomats and officials.

Jaishankar said that India’s approach to the UN is rooted in ‘SHANTI: Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity’, as he outlined in detail New Delhi's priorities for the UNSC term.

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These are “a voice of the Global South; advancing reformed multilateralism; a future ready peacekeeping; addressing threats posed due to misuse of AI; securing maritime commons; and countering terror financing”, he said.

“In an era where supply chains connect our economies, the world is also increasingly focused on securing the maritime commons,” Jaishankar said.

He said the challenge begins with ensuring adherence to relevant international law, specifically the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Our collective interest is in maintaining safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce,” he said, adding that nations with requisite capabilities must also cooperate to combat piracy.

“The safety of seafarers is another major concern thrown up by developments in the Gulf,” he said.

Promoting search and rescue missions, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and encouraging capacity building while sharing best practices have all been facets where India has long been active, he said.

“We will endeavour to ensure that these issues get the attention they deserve in the Security Council,” he said.

He said in maritime security, India makes wide-ranging and regular contributions, including in anti-piracy, counter-narcotics and anti-trafficking operations. “Our forces are protecting sea lanes across the Indo-Pacific, specifically in the northern and southern Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, Malacca Straits and even in the Gulf of Guinea.”

India’s focus on securing maritime commons comes amid challenges unleashed by the US-Israel conflict against Iran, with closures and blockades of the critical chokepoint Strait of Hormuz adversely impacting global fuel prices, critical supply chains and endangering the lives of seafarers.

Amid the West Asia conflict, 11 Indian nationals have lost their lives, and several seafarers have been rescued as ships and tankers have come under attack in the conflict.

Another key priority area for India for its UNSC campaign will be countering terror financing through effective and sustained efforts, the external affairs minister said.

“Even as the world strives to sustain growth and promote prosperity, some long-standing challenges continue to confront us. Significant among them is terrorism,” Jaishankar said.

“For far too long, our efforts have concentrated on countering its symptoms, but that would only give us limited results unless we are focused on constricting its resource base. Our commitment is to concentrate on countering terror financing and encourage objective and evidence-based proposals for listing of terrorist groups,” he said.

Elections for the 2028-29 term will be conducted in June next year, when India and Tajikistan will compete for the sole seat in the Asia-Pacific Group category.

India last sat at the UNSC horseshoe high table in 2021-22, its eighth time in the powerful 15-nation UN body after tenures in 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012.

On the occasion, a special video highlighted India’s growing role and contribution on the global stage and its priorities for the UNSC campaign.

“For a world in disorder, one civilisation has always answered with a single word -- Shanti (peace),” the video says, as footage of cities bombarded with missiles and natural disasters wreaking havoc is shown, with India reaching out with relief and humanitarian efforts.

With 4,300 personnel currently deployed across 10 of the 11 active UN peacekeeping missions, Jaishankar said “few countries would have our experience in preparing peacekeeping to be future-ready”.

India has also put forward a human-centric vision of AI that draws on both its capabilities and on the country's traditions, Jaishankar said, adding, “As a nation that has contributed to bridging the global digital divide, we stand equally committed in respect of AI.”

Jaishankar emphasised that in a world with too many conflicts and tensions, India has consistently espoused dialogue and diplomacy. “We have sought to bridge differences, we have sought to find common ground. Our focus has been on mitigating the impact of these developments for the Global South.” (Agencies)