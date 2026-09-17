India will again become Vishwaguru: Swami Hari Chaitanya

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: Peethadhishwar of Shri Hari Kripa Peeth, Swami Shri Hari Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Ji has said that India will once again be established as Vishwaguru (World Teacher).

Talking to reporters here today, he said that various invaders looted India but they could never take away the country's spiritual wisdom and knowledge, which still resides in sages and intellectual traditions here.

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Swami Ji said if even a few dedicated people come together and sincerely work for the propagation of India's spiritual knowledge, not as a commercial enterprise but with a selfless spirit, India can once again become Vishwaguru.

He said that the entire world is passing through a painful period marked by the possibility of conflicts and wars. "Therefore, humanity must rise above all forms of narrow-mindedness and differences and preserve mutual love, unity, harmony and communal brotherhood," Swami Ji maintained adding that peace must first prevail in India, and from this sacred land the message of peace should once again reach the entire world.

Warning Pakistan, the seer said that it must abandon its nefarious intentions.

"For several decades India has been subjected to undeclared war through infiltration, terrorist attacks, training camps and inhuman treatment of soldiers," he further said and continued saying that Pakistan should desist from all such acts, otherwise, like past, it would have to face the consequences and suffer defeat.

He also cautioned China, reminding that this is not the India of the past.

Swami Ji said that in a sacred nation like India, where incarnations like Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna revered and served the cow, the plight of cows and cow slaughter are deeply shameful and there should be a complete ban on cow slaughter.

He also expressed serious concern over female feticide.