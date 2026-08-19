India Vows To Continue Fight Against Cross-Border Terrorism

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: India on Tuesday reaffirmed its resolve to counter all forms of terrorist activities, particularly cross-border terrorism after Pakistan sought to dismiss the busting of an ISI-backed terror network as merely a distraction from internal security challenges.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said over 200 operatives of the ISI-backed terror group, Shahzad Bhatti Network, were arrested during coordinated operations in 14 states ahead of Independence Day, thwarting plans of the organisation to launch subversive attacks.

In its reaction, Pakistan's foreign ministry rejected Shah's allegations linking Pakistan to the arrests.

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Terrorism is taken very seriously by India, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

"India has been hit hard by terrorism. We have over the last several years taken a lot of effort to galvanise and strengthen global action to fight terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and our fight to deal with terrorism will continue further," he said.

"Whatever action is required to be taken on that account to defeat the scourge of terrorism, we will continue to take," he added.

The Indian government has put forth its position and that is where it stands, Jaiswal said in the context of busting of the Shahzad Bhatti Network.

Shah said security forces seized IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), grenades, pistols, ammunition and CCTV cameras used for espionage.

Responding to Shah's statement, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi described the remarks as "baseless".

He accused India of using Pakistan-related assertions to "divert attention from its domestic security challenges".

To a separate question, Jaiswal said the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is serious and that the people there need the sympathy and solidarity of the international community.

Many people were killed and several others injured in the region because of a crackdown by Pakistani security forces, he said, adding even restrictions have been imposed on the supply of essential commodities.

"The situation is such that the people there need the sympathy and solidarity of the international community and they should get that," he said. (AGENCIES)