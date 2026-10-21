UNITED NATIONS, Oct 20: India has voiced concern over the "challenging" liquidity situation of the United Nations this year, as it called out the "unacceptably high levels" of unpaid assessments owed by just one member state.

"We consider that full, timely and unconditional payment of assessed contribution is the Charter obligation of every Member State," Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Surendra Adhana said here Monday.

Adhana delivered India's national statement at the 81st Main Session of the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly on 'Improving the financial situation of the United Nations'.

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"We note with concern that the liquidity situation in 2026 remained challenging due to the collection uncertainties and low cash balance," he said.

"While we have noted the marginal drop in the regular budget unpaid assessment to USD 1.46 billion from the USD 1.87 billion a year ago, the reality is that the unpaid assessment continued to remain at unacceptably high levels, and over 90 per cent of the regular budget arrears are owed by one member state," he said.

The US is the single largest financial contributor to the UN, paying 22 per cent of the regular budget and 27per cent of the peacekeeping budget.

In September, Washington paid USD 725 million to the UN regular budget and an additional USD 102 million for peacekeeping. But the US still owes the UN over USD 4 billion for its regular budget and peacekeeping arrears.

Adhana noted that the respite resulting from a strong collection in the third quarter needs to be sustained. India welcomed that 141 member states had paid in full their assessment by September 30 this year compared to 136 member states last year.

India also voiced concern over the financial situation in UN peacekeeping, describing it as "more worrisome".

Adhana noted that unpaid assessments for UN peacekeeping reached USD 4.1 billion, up from USD 3.7 billion last year, while collection stagnated at around 1.4 billion.

"Two member states alone account for roughly 88 per cent of this amount," he said.

US and China are the top two contributors to UN peacekeeping. China paid USD 641.4 million in September for its regular UN budget contributions.

"We urge all Member States, especially those with requisite means, to take expeditious action to fulfill their financial obligations. This is critical to ensuring a financially healthy and sound United Nations with zero indebtedness. It is an integral part of our common quest for prudent budgetary and financial management of the organisation," he said.

India has consistently paid its assessment in full, on time, and often in advance. This year, India was among the 55 Member States that paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30 day due period. India made a payment of USD 35.18 million in February this year. (PTI)