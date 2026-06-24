India, US hold high-level trade talks

NEW DELHI, June 23: India and the United States on Tuesday held high-level trade talks aimed at salvaging and recalibrating a proposed bilateral trade agreement after changes in US tariff policy upended a framework negotiated earlier this year.

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here as both sides sought to conclude an interim trade pact before July 24, when Washington's temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from trading partners is due to expire.

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"Warm welcome to @USTradeRep Amb Jamieson Greer, @USAmbIndia Amb Sergio Gor and their delegation to @DoC_GoI. Looking forward to productive discussions on the bilateral trade agreement between (India & US)," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

Greer's two-day visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first meeting in more than a year on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on June 17, injecting fresh momentum into trade negotiations that both sides see as critical to strengthening economic ties.

The US Embassy in India, in a social media post, said that the bilateral trade partnership is a win-win for both countries.

"Stronger ties create American manufacturing jobs while supporting India's growth as the world's largest democracy. From energy security to tech talent exchanges, we're building the future together," the embassy said.

"@USTradeRep Jamieson Greer and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry @PiyushGoyal met in New Delhi today to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi," the embassy said in another post.

It added that the US remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations.

The talks between the Ministers were focused on reworking a framework agreement announced in February that was built around tariff commitments later rendered uncertain by a US Supreme Court ruling, striking down sweeping tariffs announced by Trump.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held discussions with a delegation led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here during the day.

Both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, with a focus on new opportunities for growth and deeper commercial engagement, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

The meeting at Vanijya Bhawan, the headquarters of the commerce ministry, was also attended by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain, sources said, adding that the meeting is likely to continue on Wednesday.

It follows chief negotiator-level discussions held in New Delhi earlier this month (June 2-4).

Securing preferential tariff treatment in the pact has become a central objective for New Delhi after changes in US tariff policy eroded an advantage India had expected to enjoy over regional competitors such as Vietnam and other ASEAN economies. (PTI)