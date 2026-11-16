India, US, Eight Other Nations Sign Declaration To Safeguard AI Supply Chains

WASHINGTON, Nov 16: India, the US and eight other countries have signed a declaration to treat safeguarding artificial intelligence supply chains as a “shared endeavour” amid growing competition with China in emerging technology.

The San Francisco Declaration was signed at a meeting of the founders of the US-led Pax Silica initiative convened by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg on Sunday.

The declaration was released by the Governments of the US, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

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The Pax Silica initiative was announced by the US in December last year to secure supply chains for silicon and other minerals essential to semiconductor production and, by extension, to artificial intelligence and other advanced technological industries.

The declaration on Sunday affirms that economic security is fundamental to national security, sets out the participants’ common understanding of the sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure that underpin Super Intelligence supply chains, and declares that safeguarding them is a shared endeavour, a State Department statement said.

The US government refers to Artificial Intelligence (AI) as Super Intelligence (SI) after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename it.

The Declaration on Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity also resolves to establish working groups to carry common purpose into common practice.

It proposed to set up five groups covering pro-innovation policy frameworks, SI adoption in key sectors, supply chain cooperation across the SI stack, safe harbours and supply chain security hubs, and SI security and resilience.

“No nation can secure the foundations of the SI era alone, and the prosperity SI makes possible will only be as durable as the supply chains and infrastructure beneath it,” the statement said.

The declaration said that by agreeing on what must be protected and committing to protect it together, participants are laying the secure foundations on which partner nations can innovate, invest, and grow.

“Less than a year after its launch, Pax Silica is entering a new phase. With the San Francisco Declaration, the coalition cements its shared principles into a working partnership with a common baseline and a path to act on it, the statement said. (Agencies)