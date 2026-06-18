India-UK trade deal to come into effect on July 15: PM Modi

EVIAN (France), Jun 17 : The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on July 15 and it will significantly boost bilateral trade and investment ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

The prime minister said the trade deal will unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, startups and innovators.

"A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026," Modi said on social media.

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"This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment. It will also unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators and contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

The prime minister said the trade pact will bring significant momentum to the economic ties between India and the UK. (PTI)