India to install 50 addl weather radar stations: Dr Jitendra

‘Preserving Himalayas national responsibility’

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh today said India would install 50 additional weather radar stations under Mission Mausam to strengthen weather monitoring, highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's potential for Himalayan research and the need for better disaster preparedness.

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"Prior to 2014, there used to be merely 17 radar stations in this country; today, that number has increased to 50, and we are installing 50 more under Mission Mausam," Singh told reporters after attending the 13th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit at SKUAST-Kashmir.

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Emphasising the region's research potential, Singh said J&K was uniquely positioned for scientific and academic pursuits because of its Himalayan geography.

"J&K has a unique characteristic. All the attributes of the Himalayas are present here: there are springs, rivers, and glaciers. Therefore, it is a suitable place from the perspective of research, as well as for academic exercises," he said.

Singh also underlined the risks posed by extreme weather events in the mountainous region, recalling the devastating floods of 2014 and a cloudburst in Kishtwar last year.

"The beauty of the Himalayas-whether it is the beauty of the springs or the beauty of the Sind, Jhelum, and Chenab-sometimes turns heavy, taking the form of flash floods or cloudbursts," he said.

He also said that preserving the Himalayas and the Himalayan ecosystem is a national responsibility because every citizen has a stake in protecting this vital natural resource.

Referring to efforts to strengthen weather monitoring in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said the Ministry of Earth Sciences had installed automated weather stations at several locations, including Leh, Banihal and Kishtwar.

He also referred to additional infrastructure established following last year's cloudburst in Kishtwar.

Highlighting another major scientific initiative, Singh said the country's first capacity-building programme in glaciology had been inaugurated at the University of Kashmir.

"I am also happy to share that the country's first capacity-building programme for glaciology-the study and research of glaciers-has also been inaugurated at the University of Kashmir," he said.

He added that the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun, under the Department of Science and Technology, had initiated work at three locations: Sikkim, Tezpur in the Northeast and Kashmir.

Singh also highlighted J&K's role in the expansion of lavender cultivation, describing the Union Territory as the birthplace of the Purple Revolution.

"I am proud to say that today J&K is recognised across India as the birthplace of the Purple Revolution," he said, adding that lavender cultivation had spread to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Mizoram.

According to Singh, around 7,000 to 8,000 young people had found new employment opportunities through the initiative.

He said the Government was providing technological assistance, handholding and market linkages to encourage young people to take up entrepreneurship under the Aroma Mission.

"Do not labour under the misconception that you need a very large PhD for this; all the necessary technology is provided by the government," he said.

Singh added that some people had left corporate jobs in cities such as Bengaluru to pursue opportunities linked to the Aroma Mission in J&K.

The 13th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit was held under the J&K Agriculture Science Congress-2026. It focused on sustainable Himalayan landscapes for inclusive Viksit Bharat and the formulation of a Sustainable Mountain Development Policy for Jammu and Kashmir.