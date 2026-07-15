India to fund NPR 33 million monastery project in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Jul 14 : India on Tuesday pledged 33 million Nepalese rupees in financial aid for building a monastery in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, according to an official statement.

It is India's sixth High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) in the district, marking another strategic initiative aimed at delivering rapid grassroots infrastructure in a neighbouring country.

India's HICDPs are primarily implemented in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Advertisement

Indian Embassy's Second Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh and local municipal chairperson Mina Karki Basnet jointly laid the foundation stone for the Ngagyur Nyingma Palyul Dhongag Chholing Monastery, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a press release.

Local stakeholders, including Basnet, praised India's development assistance, expressing confidence that the newly inaugurated monastery will successfully preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Likhu Pike Rural Municipality, it said.

The implementation of HICDPs underscores India's steadfast backing of Nepal, aimed at boosting local growth and enhancing public infrastructure. These initiatives reflect strong, ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring nations, according to the Indian mission. (PTI)